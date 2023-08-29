Southeastern Grocers Joins InComm Healthcare's OTC Network

Southeastern Grocers (SEG) has partnered with InComm Payments, a payments technology company, enabling the retailer to join the InComm Healthcare over-the-counter (OTC) Network. Americans who have InComm Healthcare’s Dual Network Benefit Card can now use their supplemental health plan benefits at SEG's Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie banner locations across the Southeast to purchase OTC medicines, healthy foods and other wellness products.

InComm Healthcare's Dual Network Benefit Card gives Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and other health plans the ability to easily add more than one supplemental benefit, reward or healthy foods program to a single member card. Cardholders can use these benefit funds to purchase products that are configured to the health plan's program requirements, which may include OTC medicines, wellness items, groceries and more. The cards are loaded with more than $2 billion in supplemental benefit funds annually and are accepted at more than 68,000 retail locations in the OTC Network.

"A significant segment of the Medicare Advantage plan members we serve live in the Southeast, so this new partnership will ensure those members can use their benefit cards at grocery stores conveniently located in their communities," said Brian Parlotto, EVP at Atlanta-based InComm Payments. "We are grateful to SEG for their collaboration as we expand accessibility to healthy foods for these plan members."

"We are dedicated to providing the best customer experience possible, so we are excited to now accept these benefit cards in our stores," said Gayle Shields, chief of stores and pharmacies at Southeastern Grocers. "We look forward to working with InComm Healthcare and helping our customers as they seek convenient ways to support healthy habits."

SEG will continue to operate Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores until their expected sale to ALDI closes in the first half of 2024. The sale of SEG's Fresco y Más operations to the Fresco Retail Group LLC is expected to wrap up in the first quarter of 2024.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers currently operates more than 420 grocery stores, approximately 180 liquor stores and more than 230 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.