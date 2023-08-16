Albertsons Cos. Customers Can Now Calculate the Healthiness of Their Purchases

Albertsons Cos. is ramping up its Sincerely Health digital platform with the addition of a nutrition insights tool that measures grocery purchases based on the serving recommendations of USDA’s MyPlate guidance. The grocer says the new functionality will help empower its customers to make informed food choices based on their dietary preferences, household size and age group.

After customers connect their loyalty accounts to their Sincerely Health profile, the nutrition insights tool will review recent and future grocery purchases to automatically calculate how much of their food items meet MyPlate dietary guidance. The platform can also provide personalized food recommendations, recipes and insightful articles.

“With the launch of this feature, we are offering real-time nutritional information, both at an item and basket level, making it easy for our customers to make better food choices,” said Omer Gajial, chief digital officer and EVP of health at Albertsons. “As one of the largest food and drug retailers in the U.S. with 24 grocery banners serving local communities, we are committed to improving lives by making wellness solutions more accessible to customers.”

Albertsons’ health platform rewards customers for setting nutrition goals and adopting better eating habits such as cooking at home, limiting sweet treats and cutting back on fried food. Shoppers can earn weekly and monthly rewards for meeting their MyPlate recommendations across each food group, and accumulated points can be redeemed for coupons and discounts on grocery items including fresh produce, seafood and meat.

This health push is part of Albertsons’ commitment to the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, which aims to empower customers with actionable nutrition information and nutritious meal solutions. The grocer has also pledged to provide 50 million evidence-based nutrition recommendations to digital customers by 2024 and launch six health campaigns by 2025.

Albertsons launched Sincerely Health in February, and it is now available on the grocery apps and websites of 16 of Albertsons’ banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Shaw’s, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Tom Thumb and more.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Retailers of the Century.