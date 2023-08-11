Albertsons Leans Into Organic Breakfast Trends

In the 2023 “Wake Up Organic Data Study,” commissioned by Albertsons Cos. and carried out in partnership with El Segundo, Calif.-based Prodege from March 25 to April 2, the Boise, Idaho-based grocer noted various trends in relation to consumers’ breakfast practices.

The online survey of 2,000 adults 18 years old and up found that 55% of respondents said that “an organic breakfast helps me start the day off right” and 52% said that “eating an organic breakfast is an important part of a healthy morning routine.”

Further, respondents noted that their top five organic breakfast items are fruit (53%), eggs (44%), yogurt (32%), nutrition bar (30%) and milk (29%). The survey also found that nearly one in four Americans prefer organic coffee over nonorganic.

Albertsons designated this past April as Organic Breakfast Month, during which the food retailer encouraged customers to share their favorite morning meal routines on social media using the #WakeUpOrganic hashtag as it promoted the redesign of its O Organics brand.

