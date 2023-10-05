Hy-Vee Helping Diabetes Patients Access Lower-Cost Insulin

In an effort to help those with diabetes who are covered under commercial or private insurance save money on insulin products, Hy-Vee is offering a manufacturer-sponsored savings card that allows eligible patients to get a 28-day supply of insulin for as little as $35 per month.

The savings cards are available to diabetes patients over the age of 18 and are accepted at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations. Once it’s submitted online, the savings card will be automatically applied to future qualifying insulin prescriptions for up to 12 months.

“Our goal is to make it even easier for patients to manage their diabetes by increasing access to affordable insulin,” said Aaron Wiese, president of Hy-Vee. “By bringing more awareness to manufacturer-sponsored savings cards, we can help more patients save on their monthly insulin prescription at Hy-Vee Pharmacy.”

Meanwhile, Hy-Vee said in August that it would open an independent physician-managed Hy-Vee Health infusion clinic in Chicago. Staffed by licensed physicians and nurse practitioners, the referral-based clinic will provide treatments for rheumatology, gastroenterology, pulmonary, neurology, dermatology, oncology and other chronic health conditions in six semi-private infusion rooms.

Additionally, the grocer launched the Hy-Vee Healthy You Wellness Tour in partnership with Tex-Mex-style food brand Old El Paso, which will travel across the Midwest promoting healthy eating habits and nutrition through October. The tour is part of the regional grocer’s commitment to fighting food insecurity. At the 2022 White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, Hy-Vee made a commitment to educate 100,000 Americans in food deserts, as well as to provide 30 million meals to vulnerable communities by 2025.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has a team of more than 80,000 employees and is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Hy-Vee a 2023 Top Regional.