Hy-Vee Celebrates Family Meals Month and Hispanic Heritage Month

Not only is September National Store Walk Month, but it is also National Family Meals Month and Hispanic Heritage Month. Midwestern supermarket chain Hy-Vee, Inc. is celebrating these two consumer-oriented holidays through various resources and promotions.

First, Hy-Vee is partnering with FMI – The Food Industry Association to celebrate National Family Meals Month with a focus on nutrition and building strong family relationships. Throughout September, Hy-Vee, its employees and partners are helping families come together during mealtime by providing resources and support to make mealtime easier, plus the chance to win prizes including free groceries for a year.

Hy-Vee KidsFit is offering incentives for KidsFit Club members and their families to come together at mealtime with the chance to win free groceries for a year. Entrants must be a KidsFit Club member living in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. To qualify, KidsFit members must submit their September Challenge: Family Meals Tracker to the KidsFit website.

The Hy-Vee dietitian team has also partnered with Fairlife and the Iowa Beef Council for the Hy-Vee Healthy You Family Meals Challenge that encourages families to eat at least three meals a week. Registration for the challenge is open now and runs through Nov. 5. Customers will track eating at least three meals together as a family for four weeks. Tracking can be entered through the Hy-Vee Healthy You Family Meals Challenge portal. Once families input challenge information into the portal, they are entered to win gift cards from Hy-Vee and the Iowa Beef Council.

Additionally, as a part of community outreach efforts, Hy-Vee is partnering with several Boys & Girls Clubs across its eight-state region to provide resources and educational materials that help families at mealtime.

To further celebrate National Family Meal Month:

Hy-Vee dietitians developed a free cookbook called “Healthier Made Easier,” offering many favorite recipes that are kid-friendly and dietitian approved. From breakfast and snacks, to appetizers, entrée dishes and desserts, Hy-Vee dietitians provide tips and instructions for easy nutritious meals.

Kids can eat free with each purchase of an adult entrée every day in September at all Hy-Vee food service departments and Hy-Vee Market Grille locations, as well as all Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee and Hy-Vee-owned Wahlburgers locations.

Hy-Vee’s digital family cooking guides contain budget friendly and multicultural-themed recipes to inspire families to try new cuisines while also supporting various dietary needs and lifestyles.

Meanwhile, Hispanic Heritage Month runs Sept. 15-Oct. 15. It begins in the middle of the month to commemorate the independence of many Latin American countries including Costa Rica, Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Nicaragua.

Throughout the month, Hy-Vee will recognize both Family Meals Month and Hispanic Heritage Month by providing tools and resources to help families enjoy at least one more meal together each week while also recognizing family meal traditions that stem from various heritages. Stores will feature select Hispanic products from multicultural suppliers such as Siete, along with a special cooking guide featuring Hispanic- and Latino-inspired recipes.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The company has a team of more than 80,000 employees and is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Hy-Vee a 2023 Top Regional.