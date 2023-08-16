Hy-Vee to Open Independent Infusion Clinic in Chicago

A new independent physician-managed Hy-Vee Health infusion clinic is slated to open at 1 East Erie Street, Suite 640, in Chicago on Friday, Aug. 18. Staffed by licensed physicians and nurse practitioners, the referral-based clinic will provide treatments for rheumatology, gastroenterology, pulmonary, neurology, dermatology, oncology and other chronic health conditions in six semi-private infusion rooms. The clinic will accept insurance from private insurers, as well as Medicare and Medicaid.

The facility will be open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon.

[Read more: "EXCLUSIVE: How Hy-Vee Rolls Out in the Face of Disaster"]

Hy-Vee Health’s infusion clinics are an extension of its specialty care operations. Since 2014, the grocer has operated Amber Specialty Pharmacy, a specialty pharmacy provider licensed in all 50 states with 19 locations across the United States, including a location in Chicago adjacent to the new infusion clinic. The first such facility opened this past April in the grocer’s hometown of West Des Moines, Iowa.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The company has a team of more than 80,000 employees and is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Hy-Vee a 2023 Top Regional.