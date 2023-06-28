Walmart Expands Access to Custom Care for HIV Community

As part of its commitment to offering individualized pharmacy services, Walmart is opening 70 new HIV-focused Specialty Pharmacies of the Community (SPOC) throughout the United States. Each location was chosen to complement Walmart’s ability to make an impact among those who need it most.

SPOCs have opened in Colorado, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia this month, and Walmart expanded its SPOC footprint in Florida. The openings were paired with free HIV testing events.

By the end of the year, Walmart will have more than 80 SPOCs open in 11 states, where HIV patients can access the retailer’s team of HIV-trained pharmacists, technicians and Community Health Workers to help them navigate their health journey.

Through its work with the Elton John AIDS Foundation over the years, Walmart says it has learned more about the scale of the problem, and the company highlights the fact that 1 in 3 people living with HIV in the United States is not on regular HIV treatment.

“With 150 million people passing through our doors each week, we have a unique opportunity to reach people who might not otherwise have access to or feel comfortable seeking HIV care,” wrote Kevin Host, SVP, Walmart Health & Wellness, Pharmacy, in a company blog post. ”Located conveniently and discreetly inside a Walmart pharmacy, our SPOCs help people living with HIV manage every aspect of their condition, right where they’re already shopping for their everyday essentials. From discussing treatment options to conversations around mental health to sharing resources and helping navigate insurance options, we’re committed to holistic care.”

Next year, Walmart plans to expand its SPOC focus to autoimmune conditions, including skin, joint and gastrointestinal conditions.

In May, Walmart revealed that it’s investing in pay raises for thousands of pharmacists and opticians in stores across the country, as well as creating “new paths of opportunity.”

“Today, we’re excited to share we have raised pay for approximately 3,700 pharmacists as we continue our work to offer attractive pay in every market where we operate,” noted Host and David Reitnauer, VP, health and wellness, optical, in a blog post. “Our average salary for pharmacists is now more than $140,000, not including bonuses and incentives. Those investments build on the raises for 36,000 pharmacy technicians that took place last year.”

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 20 countries. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it one of its Retailers of the Century.