Walmart Opens Largest Fulfillment Center in Indiana

Walmart Inc. opened its largest fulfillment center on June 15 outside of Indianapolis. The new 2.2 million-square-foot fulfillment center is 20 miles northeast of the city, located at 5259 W 500 N. in McCordsville. This next-generation facility will enable the retailer to fulfill more orders, more quickly.

The McCordsville fulfillment center is the second of four next-generation facilities that aim to bring the powerful combination of people, technology and machine learning together to achieve faster shipping and delivery, while increasing Walmart.com order fulfillment capacity. The other three facilities include one in Joliet, Ill., which opened last fall, while the other two will be located in Greencastle, Pa., and Lancaster, Texas.

The fulfillment space of these sites is designed to expand access to the retailer’s next- or two-day shipping. Combined with the rest of Walmart’s fulfillment network, these next-generation facilities will enable the retailer to reach 95% of the U.S. population with its service. Walmart Fulfillment Services, Walmart’s end-to-end third-party fulfillment service, will also leverage the space to fulfill Marketplace items.

“The McCordsville grand opening marks a major milestone in our supply chain modernization journey,” said Karisa Sprague, SVP, fulfillment network operations at Walmart U.S. “With more customers shopping online, we’re leverage state-of-the-art technology to increase speed of delivery, all while creating tech-empowered career opportunities for our associates.”

The McCordsville fulfillment center will be home to more than 1,000 Walmart associates. The retailer is currently hiring for a variety of positions, including tech-focused jobs.