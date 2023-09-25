USA Today’s Readers Name Best Grocery Store in America

The USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards has named The Fresh Market the Best Grocery Store in America for the third consecutive year.

According to the specialty food retailer, its extensive selection of restaurant-quality meals, premium baked goods, meat and seafood, gourmet cheeses and wine, seasonal produce, and fresh-cut flowers — along with its exceptional customer service — helped it earn the coveted honor.

“We’re grateful that our guests have recognized us as the best in America,” said Jason Potter, president and CEO of The Fresh Market. “This honor also highlights our team members’ dedication to excellence and impeccable guest service. We’re committed to continuing to provide outstanding service, a curated selection of premium products and exceptional offerings, and community-focused initiatives that have made The Fresh Market a beloved destination for food enthusiasts, home cooks and those seeking top-notch ingredients.”

The Fresh Market opened its latest store on Sept. 13 in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The 23,424-square-foot store at 10272 SW Meeting Street — the grocer’s most innovative and experiential format to date — is The Fresh Market’s 47th location in Florida, a fast-growing state that is part of previously revealed plans to open as many as 22 stores over the next two years.

In addition to taking the No, 1 spot for Best Grocery Store in America, The Fresh Market received honors for the Best Grocery Store Bakery and the Best Grocery Store Deli in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Hy-Vee also topped the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. It received Best Grocery Store for Produce and Best Grocery Store Prepared Food honors.

To determine the program’s winners, a panel of 10Best local experts and contributors nominated their favorite American grocery stores across various categories based on value, selection and service. The top 10 winners of each category were then determined by popular reader vote over a 28-day period through the 10Best website. The full list of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards grocery winners is available online.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 161 stores in 22 states. The Fresh Market is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 36 on The PG 100. PG also named Hy-Vee a 2023 Top Regional.