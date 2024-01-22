Medicare Advantage Members Can Spend Benefit Dollars at Publix

Eligible Medicare Advantage members of NationsBenefits can now spend their health plan-funded benefit dollars on pre-approved healthy products at Publix locations.

Publix Super Markets has partnered with NationsBenefits, one of the market leaders for supplemental benefits and health care fintech solutions serving the health care managed care market. A direct point-of-sale integration strategy and basket analyzer (BAS) technology is now accepted at Publix stores.

As a result of the new direct integration strategy and BAS technology implementation, eligible Medicare Advantage members of NationsBenefits who want to spend their health plan-funded benefit dollars on pre-approved healthy products can now do so at Publix.

"Our direct point-of-sale integration and basket analyzer technology are designed to empower our health plan partners’ members to make healthier choices with ease," said Glenn Parker, CEO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “This means we eliminate many of the grievances members typically experience when attempting to spend their health care benefit dollars. Product eligibility checks are accurate and seamless for our health plan customers and their members.”

The integration represents a significant milestone in NationsBenefits’ mission to build the most advanced, merchant acquirer-agnostic retail network serving the health care benefits and managed care market, and thereby further advancing the accessibility of healthy grocery and over-the-counter products across the country.

Meanwhile, Publix opened its first store in Kentucky this month, entering its eighth state of operation. Located at 2500 Terra Crossing Boulevard in the Terra Crossing Shopping Center in Louisville, the location features a 55,701-square-foot store with a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors. Following Terra Crossing, the next five Kentucky stores are expected to open in Louisville, Lexington and Walton.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.