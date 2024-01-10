Earth Fare Revolutionizes Grocery Shopping Through Personalized Nutrition, Wellness Insights

Earth Fare customers can now gain information about how their genes influence eating habits, stress responses and various aspects of their overall wellness, all accessible on the GenoPalate app.

In a groundbreaking move, Earth Fare has teamed up with GenoPalate, a provider of personalized nutrition science, to use biomarkers, proprietary algorithms and extensive databases to personalize nutrition for Earth Fare shoppers. The partnership is the first between a grocery retailer and GenoPalate.

By scanning a QR code in-store, Earth Fare customers can order an Essential Nutrition Report, and then either upload their existing genetic data or use GenoPalate’s at-home DNA Collection Kit, for which they provide phenotypic details such as weight, age, wellness goals and lifestyle habits. After processing in a CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments)-certified lab, GenoPalate’s algorithms produce a personalized nutrition report. These insights can guide the creation of tailored meal plans, recipe packs and daily supplements, as well as providing access to personalized coaching from a registered dietitian.

“GenoPalate aligns perfectly with Earth Fare’s mission and the direction we’re heading, emphasizing the importance of personalized nutrition and conscious food choices in our commitment to a healthier and more sustainable future,” noted Henry Kugler, COO of Asheville, N.C.-based Earth Fare.

From GenoPalate’s report, customers will gain knowledge about how their genes influence eating habits, stress responses and various aspects of their overall wellness, all accessible on the GenoPalate app. Shoppers can also reference this information in consultation with Earth Fare’s wellness experts to work on meeting their wellness goals.

“One of Earth Fare’s core values is that food is medicine, and GenoPalate offers a crucial bridge between our genetic makeup and the food we put on our plate,” added Laurie Aker, Earth Fare’s director of marketing. “Knowledge is power, and we are thrilled to offer this resource to our shoppers.”

Future plans for the partnership include custom supplement blends sold in stores, and prepared meal kits available for in-store pickup. So far, more than 170,000 people have taken advantage of the service.

“Together with Earth Fare, we’re not just providing personalized nutrition reports for shoppers, we’re offering a transformative journey toward better wellness, where knowledge becomes the ultimate tool for informed and conscious food choices,” said Asif Naseem, CEO at Wauwatosa, Wis.-based GenoPalate. “It’s a revolutionary step towards a healthier and more personalized future for every Earth Fare shopper.”

Earth Fare operates 18 stores in seven Midwest and Southeast states. Led by its pioneering Boot List, Earth Fare has developed a Food Philosophy that bans all artificial ingredients, trans fats, high-fructose corn syrup, and added hormones and antibiotics.