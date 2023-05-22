Earth Fare Rolling Out Merryfield’s Learn & Earn Program

Natural and organic grocery store chain Earth Fare will become the first retailer in the southeastern United States to implement Merryfield’s Learn & Earn solution. The program, powered by the Merryfield Rewards app, aims to boost in-store consumer engagement and influence point-of-purchase decisions through in-aisle branded digital content and exclusive incentives and rewards unlocked with a smartphone. Earth Fare shoppers will begin seeing Learn & Earn in-store signage, branded QR codes and shelf tags this summer at the grocer’s 19 stores in eight states.

Scanning the QR codes with a smartphone camera immediately reveals enhanced product information, educational content and interactive experiences, and using the Merryfield app, shoppers can access money-saving offers to encourage them to buy the product during that shopping trip.

“Educating and aiding our customers on their journey to make informed decisions about how they feed their families is at the heart of everything we do at Earth Fare,” said Laurie Aker, director of marketing at the Asheville, N.C.-based grocer. “We are thrilled to be able to partner with a like-minded brand and bring Merryfield’s Learn & Earn program to our shoppers all over the Southeast.”

“Our team couldn’t be more excited to bring Learn & Earn into Earth Fare to help engage and educate shoppers,” noted David Mayer, founder and CEO of Boston-based Merryfield, whose participating better-for-you brands include Stonyfield Organic, Applegate, Health-Ade, Primal Kitchen, Vital Farms and Bob's Red Mill. “With Learn & Earn, the Earth Fare team is adding yet another way to help their shoppers make informed buying decisions more easily while also enabling its suppliers to provide in-aisle digital content and exclusive offers.”

“It’s much harder than it should be for people to find accurate and trustworthy information about food and other everyday products they want to buy for their families,” added Zooey Deschanel, actress and Merryfield co-founder and chief creative officer. “Earth Fare already researches and curates the items they carry with their Boot List, and now with Learn & Earn, their shoppers can learn even more about the items on the shelves and the values of each individual brand. We can’t wait to bring Learn & Earn to Earth Fare stores.”

Because Learn & Earn is powered by the Merryfield Rewards Network, CPG brands participating in the program at Earth Fare will have exclusive access to an expanding suite of consumer activation and insights solutions. Ahead of the Learn & Earn rollout, Earth Fare will reach out to its supplier partners with details on enrollment and pre-launch pricing.

Earlier this year, Learn & Earn debuted at Midwestern grocer Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.

Operated since 2020 by hospitality and medical facility management company Hulsing Enterprises; its president and CEO, Dennis Hulsing; and Kugler, Asheville, N.C.-based Earth Fare operates more than 19 natural and organic grocery stores in eight Midwestern and Southeastern states.