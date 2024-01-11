Meijer Launches Personalized Nutrition Coaching Service

Meijer is offering personalized nutrition guidance for individuals at any stage of their health journey.

Meijer has launched a new virtual personalized nutrition coaching service to help individuals achieve their health-and-wellness goals. The coaching service will only be offered in Michigan to start, with future plans to expand across the retailer’s Midwest footprint.

Led by Meijer registered dietitians, this new offering provides personalized nutrition guidance for individuals at any stage of their health journey. Those wanting to learn more can schedule a complimentary 15-minute exploration session with a Meijer registered dietitian or get started right away with the full service by scheduling a 45-minute initial session for $89. Customers can then schedule as many follow-up appointments as needed, at $49 per session. All appointments can be made via the Nutrition by Meijer webpage.

“As a one-stop shop, we're constantly testing and evaluating what our customers want and need as they focus more on health, wellness and nutrition,” said Jackie Morse, group VP of pharmacy and health at Meijer. “Our personalized nutrition coaching program is just the beginning as we continue to roll out more nutrition-focused resources and bring impactful experiences like this to our customers.”

The virtual coaching service is confidential and focused on helping individuals achieve and maintain optimal health through proper nutrition and dietary choices. Based on the individual’s needs, the program may include:

Assessment, Monitoring and Evaluation : Conducting thorough assessments of an individual’s current dietary habits, lifestyle, medical history and nutritional needs, and making necessary adjustments based on feedback and changes in health status.

Education : Providing education on nutrition principles, food choices, portion control and the importance of a balanced diet.

Meal Planning : Creating personalized and balanced meal plans based on the individual’s specific health goals, dietary preferences and any existing medical conditions.

Nutritional Coaching : Offering guidance and support to individuals with specific health concerns, such as diabetes, chronic inflammation, cardiovascular issues and gastrointestinal challenges.

Food Allergy and Intolerance Management : Assisting individuals with identifying and managing food allergies or intolerances and helping them plan meals accordingly.

Weight Management : Assisting clients in achieving and maintaining a healthy weight through appropriate diet and lifestyle changes.

Behavioral Change Support: Helping clients adopt and sustain positive changes in their dietary habits by addressing psychological and behavioral aspects of eating.

Accredited by the Commission on Dietetic Registration, Meijer registered dietitians are registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) with a degree from a certified dietetics program. They’ve all completed a supervised practice requirement, passed a national exam and continue to take part in professional development opportunities.

Nutrition by Meijer is FSA and HSA eligible. Participants must be 18 years or older.

Meijer already offers customers access to health-and-wellness resources across its six-state footprint. For example, it offers a Medicare Advantage plan for seniors, and it has joined the SNAP Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive Program.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.