Meijer Enters Health Insurance Space

Meijer is partnering with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on a Medicare Advantage plan, which will be available to seniors this annual enrollment period, beginning Oct. 15. The service, dubbed Medicare Plus Blue PPO + Meijer, is the retailer’s first foray into the health insurance space.

Plan benefits include a $0 monthly premium, $0 annual deductible, $0 primary care visits, $0 copay on many generic prescription drugs and a $660 in-store-allowance, as well as comprehensive dental and vision coverage. The annual in-store allowance can be spent on wellness-related items, and those who qualify with a chronic condition can spend the allowance on healthy foods.

"So many of our Medicare Advantage members already love shopping at Meijer,” said Krischa Winright, president of Medicare Advantage at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “We're ready to help members make the most of Medicare Advantage through this partnership with Meijer."

Continued Winright: "Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is always exploring options on how we can tailor our Medicare Advantage plan offerings to best respond to the needs of our members. Partnering with Meijer, another respected Michigan-based business, will enable us to meet more of our members where they want to be, making the most of the resources they're most likely already using and lowering their out-of-pocket costs in the process."

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan agents will be available in certain Michigan Meijer stores to provide onsite support to those enrolling. Medicare-eligible persons enrolling in the plan will have the benefits take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

"At Meijer, we care about the communities we serve, and are very pleased to partner with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on this new offering for our senior community," said Jackie Morse, group VP of pharmacy and health at Meijer. "We provide a wide range of high-quality wellness products and services, and being a part of this new Medicare Plus Blue PPO plan reinforces our commitment in being a one-stop wellness destination that can support our customers in all facets of their health journey."

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.