EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Kowalski’s Markets Turns 40

Kowalski's Markets is marking a major milestone, grocery-style. The Minneapolis-area independent retailer is celebrating its 40th anniversary with special events on Saturday, Sept. 30 at all of its locations.

Shoppers can visit their local or favorite Kowalski's between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day and nosh on free samples, check out a variety of demos and bring home various giveaways. Kowalski’s Markets operates 11 stores in the Twin Cities market, with plans to open another site in Edina, Minn.

The business was founded by Mary Anne and Jim Kowalski in 1983, when they bought a former Red Owl Country Store and put their own touch on the grocery experience. They steadily expanded their store count over the years, focusing on elevated features like restaurant concepts, department store-quality gift shops and meal solutions. Later, Kowalski’s added a central fancily that houses a central bakery, commissary kitchen ad meat production facility.

In a letter to customers this month, owner Mary Anne Kowalski reflected on the business and Jim’s legacy. “Even 10 years after his passing, when I’m out and about, people stop me quite often to tell me about his influence on them. He was beyond proud of our daughter, Kris, as she has worked just about every area and nearly every job in the company to become the capable leader and brilliant chief executive she is today,” Kowalski wrote.

Kris Kowalski-Christiansen, one of Progressive Grocer’s 2023 Top Women in Grocery winners in the Senior-Level Executive category, also shared her thoughts with shoppers on the eve of the anniversary. “I am excited and inspired daily by this business and all of the relationships that come with it: family employs (stakeholders), friends, customers, vendors, communities…the list goes on and on,” she noted.

The founder and CEO also shared other anniversary-themed stories with Progressive Grocer. “Legend has it that Jim Kowalski wanted to name Kowalski’s Markets, “Mary Anne’s”, recalled Mary Anne Kowalski, who promptly talked him out of it. "Forty years later, I’m so glad I did."

Added Kowalski-Christiansen: "And thus, Kowalski's was born. We are celebrating each and every employee and customer that walked through our door from then to now. We are full of gratitude and are continually humbled by the generosity of our customers, employees and partners.”