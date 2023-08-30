Giant Co. Continues 100th Anniversary Celebration With Special Deals

The Giant Co. is ready to celebrate its 100th anniversary in September. The grocer is rolling out special deals available to shoppers with a Giant or Martin’s card, and will spotlight new products and promotions each week both in-store and online.

Deals will include private-label and national brand products such as meat and seafood, produce, snacks, beverages, baked goods, household items and more, with the promotion running Sept. 1-28.

“Since 1923, we’ve been committed to providing our customers savings, quality and selection – it’s who The Giant Co. is,” said Joanna Crishock, VP of marketing and commercial planning. “This milestone wouldn’t be possible without our customers, so what better way to mark our 100thanniversary than by offering them amazing deals and rewards as a thank you. With unexpected prices and some deals featuring savings of up to 50%, it’s a great time to stock up and save on favorite items.”

Additionally, the grocer will offer in-store samplings and surprise giveaways throughout the month of September. Giveaways will include anniversary gift bags containing coupons, product samples, recipes and bonus Choice Rewards points. Customers who attend a virtual dietitian class during the month of September will also receive 100 Choice Rewards points.

Continued Crishock: “Since the opening of our first location in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, The Giant Co. has been proud to share so many moments with families and be part of incredible communities. These deals build upon the already incredible savings and value we offer our customers everyday while helping us thank customers for choosing us for the past century and reaffirming our commitment to providing the best value and experience for the next 100 years.”

In June, the grocer introduced the Make a Difference Challenge as another extension of its 100th anniversary celebration. The initiative helps support communities through nonprofit organizations that promote healthier people and a healthier planet.

Giant Co. will involve many of its key partners, including regional food banks, local children’s hospitals and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, in its further celebrations. The grocer will present anniversary gifts to these partners, including a $250,000 donation to Philabundance to support its summer meal program for schoolchildren and $25,000 to No More Secrets Mind Body and Spirit Inc. to support the health and well-being of girls and women across Philadelphia.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.