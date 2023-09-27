ALDI, H-E-B, Meijer Among Grocers Signed on to GSA’s National Seafood Month Campaign

The Global Seafood Alliance has revealed that ALDI, Giant Eagle, H-E-B, Lidl, Meijer, Wakefern Food Corp. and WinCo Foods have signed on to participate in its second annual consumer campaign to celebrate October as National Seafood Month. The campaign, Choose Seafood with Standards, will focus on increasing consumer awareness of GSA’s Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification and driving sales of responsibly produced and sourced seafood.

Building on the success of last year’s campaign, the 2023 campaign is designed to educate consumers using earned and social media through GSA channels and via participation by key retailers, foodservice operators, and seafood and meal delivery companies.

GSA and campaign participants will promote the campaign theme and messaging, Choose Seafood with Standards – Shape the Future, Shape Your Future, which highlights how choosing BAP-certified seafood can make a positive contribution to your own health and the health and well-being of the fish, the workers and the environment.

[Read more: "New Seasons, Aquaculture Stewardship Council Launch Extensive Promotion for Certified Seafood"]

Campaign activation will continue throughout the month with public relations outreach, social media, influencer engagement, new recipes and updates to the new BAP consumer website. Participating partners will support the program in a variety of ways, including in-store signage and videos, social media engagement, influencer campaigns, and public relations. The campaign includes a promotion toolkit to make it easy for participating partners to share in-store and through their digital channels about BAP certification and why Choosing Seafood with Standards is the right thing for their operations, their customers and the planet.

“Our research shows that consumers who know BAP, trust BAP,” said Elise Avallon, marketing manager at Portsmouth, N.H.-based GSA. “That’s why GSA is committed to educating consumers about the label, what it means, and why retailers, restaurants and direct delivery companies have made it part of their responsible sourcing policies.”

GSA is an international nonprofit trade association dedicated to advancing responsible seafood practices through education, advocacy and third-party assurances. Through the development of its BAP and Best Seafood Practices certification programs, GSA has become the leading provider of assurances for wild and farmed seafood globally, according to the association. The organization’s work addresses the full spectrum of responsibility, from environmental responsibility and social accountability to food safety.