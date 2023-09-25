Costco Offering Members Discount Pricing for Outpatient Medical Care

Through a partnership with Sesame, Costco Wholesale Corp. is making the health care company’s range of outpatient medical care services available to its members at a discounted rate. Sesame’s unique health care marketplace connects thousands of outpatient providers across the United States at half the typical price.

Costco members will receive virtual primary care through Sesame for $29, health checkups for $72, virtual mental health therapy for $79 and 10% off all other Sesame services, including in-person appointments. Sesame’s marketplace includes primary care doctors and nurse practitioners, more than 40 health specialties, labs and imaging centers, and offers both virtual and in-person care.

For its part, Sesame says it is working to build a radically new health care system for uninsured Americans and those with high-deductible plans. Since the company does not accept health insurance, it is ideal for Costco members who prefer to pay cash for their health care.

“Quality, great value, and low price are what the Costco brand is known for,” said David Goldhill, Sesame’s co-founder and CEO, and a serial author on American health care reform. “When it comes to health care, Sesame also delivers high quality and great value – and a low price that will be appreciated by Costco Members when it comes to their own care.”

Meanwhile, Costco fared well among brick-and-mortar mass-merchandiser pharmacies in this year’s “J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Pharmacy Study.” The retailer came in second behind Sam’s Club, and was lauded for its overall customer satisfaction.

Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco currently operates more than 850 warehouses, including 590 in the United States and Puerto Rico and 107 in Canada. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG has also named Costco one of its Retailers of the Century.