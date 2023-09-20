Walmart Opens 1st-Ever Pet Services Center

The Walmart Pet Services center in Dallas will serve as a pilot where the company can learn how best to work with collaborators and optimize services as the company plans to bring the Walmart Pet Services model to other communities in the future. This store is also the same location where Walmart debuted its first Walmart Health center in 2019.

Walmart currently offers in-store vet clinics onsite in over 65 stores across the country, owned and operated by PetIQ, and all Walmart pharmacies stock the top pet medications. A new online Pet Pharmacy experience is also coming soon to Walmart.com and the Walmart app.



Plus, Walmart now offers a new subscription service that allows customers to subscribe to thousands of everyday essentials. Based on Walmart pilot testing, the pet category has been where customers have most eagerly embraced this convenience.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Retailers of the Century.