Walmart+ Taps Andy Cohen to Help 'Save Your Resolutions'

In anticipation of National Quitters Day on Jan. 12, Walmart+ has rolled out a new campaign aimed at encouraging customers to stick with their New Year’s resolutions. Walmart’s membership platform is partnering with radio and television host Andy Cohen to “Save Your Resolutions” and help customers reach their goals in 2024.

The new campaign sees Cohen teaming up with social influencers to help embolden people to stay resolute with their goals during the month that most give up on them. The content can be viewed throughout the month of January on the Bravo Network, TikTok, YouTube, Meta, Pandora and other platforms.

"As someone who has always held a special place for New Year's resolutions in my heart, I'm thrilled to partner with Walmart+ to share the tools and encouragement needed for a successful year ahead,” said Cohen. “It's not just about setting goals – it's about the journey of self-improvement and the joy of realizing your aspirations. Together with Walmart+, we can make it our best year yet!”

During the month of January, customers who enroll in an annual Walmart+ membership will receive $50 in Walmart Cash, which can be redeemed on nearly all in-store or online Walmart purchases.

“Walmart+ is more than just a membership; it's the perfect way to help make life easier and more affordable all year long,” said Venessa Yates, SVP and general manager of Walmart+. “Walmart+ is your ticket to help you achieve your goals, whether it’s saving money, traveling more often, boosting your healthy lifestyle or the gift of free time.”

