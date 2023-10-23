Mars Launches Sweet New Experience for Hungry Uber Users

The Mars Snacking brand is delving deeper into frictionless omnichannel marketing through a new campaign with Uber and Uber Eats. In this first-of-it-kids partnership for the company, Mars will directly target Uber users with journey ads and post-checkout ads.

Uber customers in several markets, including Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Cincinnati, Orlando, Fla., Melbourne, Fla., and Nashville, Tenn., can interact with Mars’ Skittles candy brand while they are taking an Uber ride or waiting for their Uber Eats order. Users can add Skittles products like Gummies and classic chewy and sour candies to their shopping carts.

"To win in an increasingly digitally-connected world, our job is clear – deliver great brand experiences for people wherever they are. Our new partnership with Uber does just that. Whether you're on your way home from a night out or traveling back from the airport after a long flight, the Skittles products at the end of the rainbow are now within reach for Uber users across the US," said Tom Manktelow, senior manager, on demand delivery for Mars Snacking. "We're looking forward to collaborating with pioneering companies like Uber to unlock the impulse nature of the snacking category online by engaging consumers in new and exciting ways."

Mars made the move to unlock new opportunities in an increasingly dynamic marketplace. The company cited research from GWI showing that more than half of Uber users order their groceries online and 85% of Uber users are the main person responsible for shopping in their household. The research also indicates that grocery and convenience stores are among the top five Uber Rides destinations.

Megan Ramm, head of CPG partnerships for Uber advertising, underscored the potential of such direct brand engagement. "With Uber, brands like Skittles are able to unlock new ways to connect with consumers where they are and when they're in a purchase mind-set," she said. "It's always exciting for us to work with companies on innovative and platform-wide brand campaigns to help drive business results and connect with consumers in effective, measurable ways."

Meanwhile, Uber Eats has released its 2023 Cravings Report, which toplined some of this year’s trends. One interesting finding of note to grocers: Although most people use Uber Eats for food, the top three most popular nonfood items are Scott Unscented Toilet Paper Rolls, Plan B One-Step Emergency Contraceptive, and COVID-19 Antigen Home Tests. Also, as Halloween approaches, the report revealed that more than 25,000 bags of candy were purchased on Uber Eats last year on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.