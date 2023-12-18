What’s Ahead for Dry January?

Holiday-themed cocktails, beers and wines may be all the rage right now, but Dry January is coming. Just as grocers have been stocking up on limited-time varieties for this festive season, they’re also readying their shelves and promotions for shoppers looking to cut back or cut out adult beverages during the first few weeks of the new year.

Although Dry January isn’t getting the buzz (no pun intended) that it did a few years ago, the movement has continued to gained traction. According to the CivicScience platform, 55% of consumers who are part of the Gen Z demographic said they are “somewhat likely” to take on the challenge. Those over 55 are also becoming more interested, with 41% agreeing they are somewhat likely to take part, compared to 39% in 2022.

[Read more: “More Cheer This Year for Grocery Shoppers?”]

Even if they don’t make it through the entire month without an alcoholic drink, sober-curious and sober-minded consumers can choose from more options. The mocktail and nonalcoholic beverage alternative segments have been growing; according to market research firm NIQ, sales of nonalcoholic beers, wine and spirits spiked 31% over the past year.

Meanwhile, a mid-2023 report from insights company Mintel revealed nearly half of sober-curious consumers say they are doing it to improve their overall physical health. Mintel’s analysts emphasized the fact that success within this subcategory is based on a combination of “bold branding, better-for-you (BFY) claims, and captivating flavors that rival traditional alcoholic beverages.”

On that note, several brands have launched alcohol-free drinks in time for Dry January. The White Claw business from Mark Anthony Brands, Inc., for example, is expanding beyond its success in hard seltzers into the nonalcoholic space with the launch of White Law 0% Alcohol. The premium seltzer is available in Black Cherry Cranberry, Lime Yuzu, Peach Orange Blossom, and Mango Passion Fruit flavors.