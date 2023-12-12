Flavortown Spiked Fruit Punch

Debut product result of partnership between Guy Fieri and Two Roads Brewing Co.
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has entered the adult beverage category with the launch of Flavortown Spiked, a line of premium flavored malt beverages created with Two Roads Brewing Co., thanks to a partnership facilitated by Flavortown’s licensing representative, IMG. The line’s debut recipe, 6% ABV Flavortown Spiked Fruit Punch, is inspired by classic fruit punch and made with real cranberry and orange juices. Additional spiked-punch and hard-tea recipes, all inspired by Fieri’s favorite drinks, are on tap in early 2024. Available to start in a 6-pack of 12-ounce cans retailing for a suggested $11.99, the item will roll out in large-format 19.2-ounce cans early next year. 

