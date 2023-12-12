Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has entered the adult beverage category with the launch of Flavortown Spiked, a line of premium flavored malt beverages created with Two Roads Brewing Co., thanks to a partnership facilitated by Flavortown’s licensing representative, IMG. The line’s debut recipe, 6% ABV Flavortown Spiked Fruit Punch, is inspired by classic fruit punch and made with real cranberry and orange juices. Additional spiked-punch and hard-tea recipes, all inspired by Fieri’s favorite drinks, are on tap in early 2024. Available to start in a 6-pack of 12-ounce cans retailing for a suggested $11.99, the item will roll out in large-format 19.2-ounce cans early next year.