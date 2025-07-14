Canadian brand Clark Foods is embracing summer grilling season with its portfolio of slow-simmered, flavorful baked beans. The line’s gourmet-inspired flavors feature premium ingredients in unexpected combinations: Apple Bacon Mesquite, Maple Chipotle, Chili Lime, Peach Honey Habanero, Buffalo Style and even Root Beer. Whether paired with burgers, ribs, grilled vegetables or seafood, Clark’s beans aim to elevate traditional seasonal fare. A 15-ounce can of any flavor retails for a suggested $2.49. Further, to inspire creative ways of enjoying baked beans as more than a side dish, Clark has teamed with content creators and recipe developers across the United States to highlight playful and practical uses for the brand’s bold flavors. New content will be added all summer long on Instagram and Facebook. Founded in Montreal in 1877 and long a household staple in Canada, Clark expanded to the United States in 2023.