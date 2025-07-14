Premium salami brand Columbus Craft Meats has now launched its first stand-alone pepperoni deli product, Columbus Uncured Pepperoni, created for consumers craving premium flavor and versatility. The pepperoni is crafted from whole cuts of hand-trimmed pork and seasoned with cracked fennel and paprika for a bold, spicy and smoky flavor profile. Unlike many pepperoni products on the market, uncured pepperoni is slow-aged and never heat-treated, keeping with Columbus’ commitment to traditional methods. Featuring a medium diameter and a slice thickness that balances flavor and texture, the product can be used in many ways beyond pizza. It contains no added nitrates or nitrites, except those naturally occurring in celery juice powder and sea salt, and is also gluten-free with no MSG or trans fats. Available at select retailers nationwide, the pepperoni retails for a suggested $5.69 per 4-ounce tray. Columbus Craft Meats is a subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corp.