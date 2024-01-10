Green Chef Goes for Gut and Brain Health With Latest Meal Offerings

In addition to new Gut & Brain Health-focused recipes, Green Chef is offering consumers complimentary one-on-one nutrition coaching with registered dietitians.

Green Chef is expanding its wellness offerings to include chef-crafted Gut & Brain Health-focused recipes. These include Cumin-Spiced Cobia over Bulgur Pilaf, with scallion, tomato, ají verde sauce, carrot-lime slaw; Creamy Mustard-Herb Chicken, with roasted butternut squash, apple and cabbage, toasted pecans; and Maple Harissa Carrots with Vegan Schug Crema, with lemon herb rice, radishes, peas, pistachios.

The HelloFresh-owned meal kit service is also offering consumers complimentary one-on-one nutrition coaching with registered dietitians, and in the coming weeks, subscribers can find functional snacks and beverages in the Green Market.

To further support consumers’ gut and brain health, Gabriele Geerts, Green Chef’s registered dietitian, has provided the following nutrition tips:

Focus on Fiber-Rich Foods : Eat more fiber-rich foods, such as whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables, to help keep the glycemic index low, since it promotes gut motility and regularity, as well as higher satiety.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids are Essential : Eat foods containing high-omega-3 fatty acids, which include salmon, mackerel, tuna, flaxseed, chia seeds and walnuts. Our cells convert omega-3 fatty acids into anti-inflammatory molecules that help the brain heal from trauma, infection and damage.

Incorporate Colorful Fruits and Veggies : A more varied diet helps ensure the best optimization of nutrient intake. Fruits and vegetables are also high in fiber, vitamins and minerals, and antioxidants.

Probiotics for Inflammation : Probiotics like kombucha, yogurt, kimchi, cheese and soybeans moderate inflammation and prevent the growth of opportunistic bacteria.

Eschew Pro-Inflammatory Food : Minimize or avoid pro-inflammatory foods, including refined sugars and items high in saturated fat.

Green Chef isn’t the only meal solution service to focus on nutritious offerings. Last year, Sunbasket teamed up with digital health company EatLove to help registered dietitians and health care providers give patients tailored nutrition prescriptions, while Home Chef, a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., and Life Time, a healthy-lifestyle brand, partnered to provide Life Time members easy access to simple balanced meals.

Berlin-based HelloFresh operates in 18 international markets and is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America. The company has offices in New York, Chicago and Boulder, Colo.