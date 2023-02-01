Home Chef Partners With Nationwide Healthy-Lifestyle Brand

Home Chef, a meal solutions subsidiary of The Kroger Co., and Life Time, a healthy- lifestyle brand, are partnering to provide Life Time members access to the online meal delivery service.

Life Time has more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company’s healthy-way-of-life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Chanhassen, Minn.-based Life Time said that it’s committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

Its exclusive multiyear relationship with Home Chef is Life Time’s first with a national meal kit brand and aims to bring a new level of ease to members’ everyday routines when it comes to planning hearty meals. As part of the collaboration, Life Time members nationwide can now receive exclusive discounts on Home Chef meal kits, which include fresh ingredients and easy-to-prepare recipes. From carb- and calorie-conscious Fresh Start meals to minimal-mess Oven-Ready recipes and quick and easy Express meals, Home Chef offers recipes made for home cooks of all levels.

Life Time members can also receive other Home Chef offers and recipe inspiration, including birthday perks for Athlinks app users, trainer meal recommendations, and more. Plans also call for future on-site Home Chef offerings at select Life Time locations.

“At Life Time, we know how important exercise and movement are to live a healthy, happy life, but we often say that the fork is the most important piece of equipment you use each day,” said Michael Jay, VP of Life Time’s LifeCafe. “We’re thrilled to bring Home Chef into our portfolio of food offerings, in addition to our nationwide LifeCafe fast-casual restaurants and grab-and-go items in our athletic country clubs, to make balanced eating easier for our members at home.”

“At Home Chef, our goal is to help home cooks make meals that are convenient, and of course tasty,” added Eric Dean, senior director of marketing partnerships at Chicago-based Home Chef. “Nourishing, achievable home cooking is a huge part of any wellness routine, so we’re thrilled to partner with Life Time to enable more people to cook balanced recipes and build their confidence in the kitchen.”

Home Chef and Life Time’s integrated partnership will run through 2025. To access the exclusive offer for Life Time members, visit homechef.com/lifetime.

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is available online and in retail at more than 2,400 stores in the Kroger Family of Companies. Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.