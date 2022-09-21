Home Chef Reveals Biggest Collab With Queen of Quick Meals

A company aiming to simplify at-home cooking is teaming up with the queen of quick meals. The Kroger-owned Home Chef has partnered with celebrity cook, bestselling author and philanthropist, Rachael Ray – bringing her meals directly to home cooks nationwide.

Home Chef is a meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. In retail at more than 2,200 Kroger family of stores, Home Chef is committed to bringing ease and convenience to home cooking through simple and delicious meals.

Starting this month, Home Chef is rolling out exclusive Rachael Ray recipes on a weekly basis for six months. Ray believes that cooking doesn't have to be difficult to be delicious, so it was important to her to create recipes that required minimal tools and techniques to cut down on prepwork. This belief, coupled with Home Chef's straight-to-your-door service with pre-prepped ingredients, made for an ideal collaboration.

"At Home Chef, we're always looking for new ways to bring our fans meals they'll love," said Shira Schwarz, VP of brand marketing for Chicago-based Home Chef. "Rachael Ray is someone our customers admire for her quick and easy recipes that taste amazing, so she was a natural fit for this menu partnership."

"I am so excited to partner with Home Chef to bring tasty, easy-to-prepare meals to homes nationwide," added Ray, who hosts the Emmy award-winning daytime talk show, "Rachael Ray," and the series "30 Minute Meals" on Food Network. "Teaching others how to cook has always been a passion of mine, and this collaboration allows me to help people build confidence in the kitchen with my own recipes delivered straight to your door."

Ray's 26 recipes include many easy-to-make Home Chef formats, such as the Classic Meal Kit, minimal mess Oven-Ready meals and Culinary Collection meal kits for adventurous cooks. The lineup includes some of Ray’s fan-favorite flavors and ingredients – such as Italian-style dishes, burgers and more. Some highlights from the menu include (but are not limited to):

Buffalo-Style Turkey Chili with blue cheese crema and tortilla strips

Pork Chop with Sweet Onions and Apple and cheesy crushed loaded potatoes

Tilapia Piccata with lemon spaghetti

Deviled Chicken with cheesy butternut squash

Wedding Soup with Turkey Ricotta Meatballs and ditalini pasta

Maple-Mustard Glazed Chicken with apple and pear and cheesy mashed potatoes

Meals will be available to order online at homechef.com/rachael or to pick up at more than 1,300 Kroger grocery stores, starting now through mid-March. Online ordering for Home Chef's Rachael Ray menu will close at noon CT on March 17, 2023.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.