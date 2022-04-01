The 'Skinny' on Home Chef’s Latest Meals for Health-Conscious Consumers

Right in time for peak resolution season, meal solutions company Home Chef is re-teaming with Gina Homolka, chef, cookbook author and founder of Skinnytaste, to offer a dozen new meals. The recipes are designed for different dietary needs and preferences and include meals for those seeking lower-sodium, lower-calorie and/or vegetarian options.

For a limited time over the next month or so, Home Chef will feature three rotating Skinnytaste recipes a week. New recipes for 2022 include Latin-Style Steak with Onions and Tomatoes, Butternut Squash and Black Bean Enchiladas, Sesame Tofu Rice Bowls and Oven-Ready Crispy Chicken Piccata. Returning recipes, popular during the last collaboration between Home Chef and Homolka, include Basil-Parmesan Crusted Salmon and Shrimp Scampi with Broccoli Orzo.

“At the start of a new year, we know people often set resolutions around cooking and meal choices such as trying to cook more at home, eating more balanced meals or learning new cooking skills,” said Shira Schwarz, senior director of marketing for Home Chef. “That’s why we’re thrilled to launch our latest collaboration with Gina, so customers can start the year with Skinnytaste recipes that make eating well feel easier and don’t sacrifice flavor, quality or convenience.”

Added Homolka: “Plus, new for this launch, people can order multiple Skinnytaste meals from Home Chef’s online menu each week and find our meal kits in local Kroger grocery stores, making simple, well-balanced and delicious meals even more accessible.”

Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.