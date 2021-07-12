Home Chef Offers Lifetime Discount for Military Heroes

The Kroger Co. and USAA have embarked on a new relationship that will offer USAA members special discounts on Home Chef's meal kit delivery service.

Available now, USAA members will receive a recurring, lifetime offer of 50% off their first Home Chef box and 15% off all additional boxes.

"At Home Chef, we're on a mission to make mealtime easier and more accessible, and we're excited to offer USAA members a lifetime discount for Home Chef meals," said Eric Dean, senior director of marketing partnerships, Home Chef. "We're honored to be able to help current and retired military service members to not only put food on the table but build connections with family and friends over a delicious meal."

USAA members can visit www.usaa.com/perks to sign up for the Home Chef offer. After selecting their favorite meals, members receive the ingredients and recipe cards that allow them to make meals at home.

"Home Chef provides a convenient alternative to shopping and cooking dinner," said Gary Baker, SVP of USAA Alliance Services, LLC. "We are excited to add Home Chef into the USAA Perks suite of savings offered to USAA Members."

In its third quarter earnings report last week, Kroger said consumers are continuing to eat at home, a trend that CEO Rodney McMullen said is "structural."

"We believe the food at home change is structural and not temporary," he said. "With most people consuming meals at home and grocery stores continuing to capture the majority share of stomach, it is more important than ever that we provide customers with flexibility on how they choose to shop with us. Leading into Thanksgiving, 70% of consumers said that they would be doing more of their holiday shopping in the store this year. At the same time, 84% of consumers said that they will continue to shop online the same amount or more in the future. These seemingly contradictory behaviors are exactly what Kroger's seamless ecosystem was designed to accommodate."

Home Chef is now a $1 billion brand; McMullen said cost savings and premiumization are driving consumers to buy private brands such as Home Chef at Kroger.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.