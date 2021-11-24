Home Chef Elevates Personalized Digital Gift Cards for the Holidays

For meal solutions provider Home Chef, sharing meals for the holiday season goes beyond gathering around a table. The company, a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., is introducing a new digital gifting program that allows shoppers to share meals with others through personalized e-gift cards and physical gift cards.

The digital offering, integrated with Synchrony’s GiftNow platform, gives buyers the opportunity to customize cards with video messages, photos and personal notes. E-cards can be sent to individuals or groups by email or text, delivered instantly or scheduled up to three months in advance. People also can use the digital service to have physical gift cards mailed to recipients. All cards are available in a range of seasonal and evergreen designs.

"We're excited to elevate our digital gifting operations and offer customers more opportunities to personalize and send gift cards," said Eric Dean, senior director of marketing partnerships for Chicago-based Home Chef. "By partnering with GiftNow, we have transformed the gifting experience at homechef.com, making it more experiential, customizable and accessible for both gifters and recipients."

Pari Raccah, general manager for GiftNow, said that the gift cards were created to provide consumers with a more seamless and personalized option. "The gift of food is always one that people cherish as the kitchen remains the heart of the home, and Home Chef's meal kit delivery service is an ideal gift," she remarked.

Founded in Chicago in 2013 and acquired by Kroger in 2018, meal solutions company Home Chef has both an online and retail presence, available at more than 2,220 Kroger grocery stores. This fall, Kroger announced that Home Chef had reached $1 billion in annual sales.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.