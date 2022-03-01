Sprouts Kicks off New Year Livestream Series

As consumers leave the hectic holiday season behind and consider how to start fresh in the new year, Sprouts Farmers Market will offer a series of Facebook livestream broadcasts with classically trained chef and food editor Candice Kumai to help inspire healthy habits. The livestreams will take place every Thursday in January at 2 p.m. PST.

“Feeling better and leading a healthier life can begin simply by incorporating delicious, nutrient-rich foods into your everyday meals,” noted Kumai. “My recipes and practical tips are informed by the ancient, time-proven rituals of my Japanese culture, and I can’t wait to share my knowledge to help viewers nourish their mind, body and spirit.”

The series aims to help viewers find fresh, healthy and seasonal solutions at home. The schedule is as follows:

Jan. 6 – Wellness Week: Learn how to supplement your health goals with essential vitamins

Jan. 13 – Clean it Up with Organic: Explore go-to organic swaps and recipes that make the switch easy

Jan. 20 – Neat-o Keto: Fuel your body with nutrient-dense, low-carb options made with wholesome ingredients

Jan. 27 – Put More Plants on Your Plate: Learn plant-based kitchen hacks

Those interested in tuning in to the livestreams and receiving notifications can go to Sprouts’ Facebook page.

Viewers can also download the Sprouts App to view weekly sales corresponding to each week’s livestream topic. Attendees will have the opportunity to win prize bundles, including copies of Kumai’s latest book, “Kintsugi Wellness,” and Sprouts gift cards. Kumai’s upcoming book will be an Audible Original focused on spiritual wellness.

Kumai also took part in Sprouts’ wellness livestream last October on natural remedies to help viewers renew their physical and emotional health ahead of the hectic holiday season. TV personality Maria Menounos hosted that event.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, which employs more than 35,000 associates at 360-plus stores in 23 states, is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.