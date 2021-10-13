Sprouts to Hold Livestream on Natural Remedies

Sprouts Farmers Market plans to hold an exclusive wellness livestream event that will feature expert panelists discussing how food and nutrients can alleviate anxiety and inflammation while supporting a healthy immune system. Scheduled for Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. PDT, the event will aim to help viewers renew their physical and emotional health ahead of the hectic holiday season.

Attendees can take part in live polling, with those who submit questions to the panelists eligible to win special giveaways. Online registration for the free event is currently open.

“There are many factors contributing to increased anxiety, a lot of which can take a toll on our immune systems that eventually impact our physical health,” noted Sprouts VP of Vitamins Diana Lucas. “Through this event, we will share practical tips on how to improve your overall health through the exploration of food and the discovery of vital nutrients.”

Maria Menounos, journalist and host of the daily YouTube and podcast series “Better Together,” will lead the panel discussion. The panel will consist of Candice Kumai, a classically trained chef, former food editor-at-large at Shape and Men’s Journal, and regular culture contributor on the “Today” show; Jordan Rubin, co-founder and CEO of Franklin, Tenn.-based supplement company Ancient Nutrition; Dr. Josh Axe, co-founder of Ancient Nutrition and author; and Naomi Whittel founder of The ONE Nutrition. All of the panelists have written books on natural health and wellness.

The livestream event will take place amid Sprouts’ vitamin sale, which runs Oct. 20–26, during which all vitamins, supplements and body care items will be 20% off with a Sprouts account. The first 5,000 registered attendees to join the livestream will win a three-month Instacart Express membership. Other live giveaways will include a $2,500 Instacart gift card, and five prize bundles of products from Ancient Nutrition and The ONE Nutrition. Attendees must have a Sprouts account to be eligible for the prizes.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, which employs more than 35,000 associates at 360-plus stores in 23 states, is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.