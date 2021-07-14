Sprouts Farmers Market Teams Up With MyFitnessPal

Sprouts Farmers Market has teamed up with MyFitnessPal to support the health and fitness platform’s users with healthy recipes, articles, challenges and more.

Sprouts, the first retailer sponsor on MyFitnessPal, helped introduce a new enhancement to MyFitnessPal’s Recipe Discovery feature that allows users to search and cook more than 100 healthy recipes, highlighting fresh ingredients available at Sprouts. Premium members can log in and save recipes directly in their profile to count toward their fitness goals. To date, 2,169 Sprouts recipes have been downloaded by users of the app.

San Francisco-based MyFitnessPal is the leading platform for tracking health and fitness goals. Since 2005, it has been helping 200 million users across 168 countries quickly and easily log detailed information about their daily activities, providing them with the insights necessary to be the healthiest version of themselves.

Last year, Sprouts and MyFitnessPal created the Squash Your Goals Challenge, which encouraged users to accomplish their New Year’s healthy eating goals by logging 20 meals in 30 days. The challenge resulted in nearly 121,000 users and a total of more than 5.2 million healthy meals logged in the app.

Throughout the year, a series of articles from Sprouts will be published on the MyFitnessPal blog inspiring readers to enjoy seasonal produce and healthy products to support their lifestyles. A recent article shared a list of hydrating produce items that help quench summer thirst, noting that seasonal melons from Sprouts like watermelon and cantaloupe are made up of 90% or more water while being full of nutrients and vitamins.

The new partnership is just the latest move from fast-growing Sprouts, which is making a beeline across Florida. Since opening its first store in the state in 2017, Sprouts has been rapidly expanding across the Sunshine State. The new distribution center will serve all of the grocer's current 23 stores in the state and the additional 10 locations planned to open in Florida this year.

The custom-built 135,0000-square-foot facility includes 34°F and 55°F storage and fruit-ripening rooms that are ideal for the wide variety of fresh produce that Sprouts offers. Sprouts recently revealed that it will drive efficiencies across its network of fresh distribution centers by locating them within 250 miles of the stores that they serve, allowing for fresher, local assortments.

“With organics representing more than a third of our produce business in Florida, we know shoppers across the state are interested in fresh, affordable organics and local varieties,” said Chief Fresh Merchandising Officer Scott Neal. “We’ve put together a team of local produce buyers to bring to market the freshest local product available. Additionally, the new center’s state-of-the-art ripening rooms provide the ideal climate for produce storage and will immediately provide shoppers with perfectly ripe avocados and bananas.”

The distribution center will support and expand Sprouts’ local farm partnerships with growers like Jim Rash, Noble Citrus and Astin Berry Exchange, allowing for exclusives like Sugar Baby watermelons, a crisp yet juicy version with a classic sweet taste, available this summer. Later this year, Florida stores will transition to an all-organic mushroom set.

Phoenix-based Sprouts, which employs more than 35,000 team members at 360-plus stores in 23 states, is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.