04/30/2021

Sprouts’ 1st Store of 2021 to Open in Reno, Nevada

3rd store in area brings 95 jobs to area
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Bridget Goldschmidt profile picture
The first 200 customers at Sprouts' new store will get 20% off their total initial purchase, and every shopper on opening day will receive a free reusable shopping bag.

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its first store in 2021 and third store in the Reno-Sparks, Nevada, area at 299 East Plumb Lane on Wednesday, May 12. Part of the redeveloped Reno Public Market retail center, the store brings 95 jobs to the community.

In honor of the opening, the first 200 customers will get 20% off their total initial purchase, and every shopper on opening day will receive a free reusable shopping bag. Local customers can also enter to win a $500 Sprouts gift card by visiting the Reno store location page.

Reno shoppers can shop via Sprouts’ e-commerce website of the Sprouts app to have groceries delivered to their homes or ordered for curbside pickup. Customers get free pickup or delivery on their first order of more than $35.

Through Sprouts’ Food Rescue program, the new store will donate groceries no longer fit for sale, but still edible and nutritious, to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

The health-conscious grocer is closely following CDC and local health authority guidelines related to COVID-19. Sprouts’ stores, including the new Reno location, have implemented measures to promote social distancing, and have installed plexiglass barriers at registers.

Phoenix-based Sprouts, which employs more than 35,000 team members at 340-plus stores in 23 states, is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

