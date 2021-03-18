Post-Pandemic Store Development

Grocers of all sizes have enjoyed large sales increases as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that growth has forced conversations about store design, logistics, supply chains and all points in between.

From independents to big-box brands, the success has come during a period when experiences didn’t matter and service expectations were low. As restrictions relax, shoppers’ attitudes are returning to more pre-pandemic thoughts. We need to do a few forward-thinking reality checks that guide the way, build loyalty and form a few considerations for a post-COVID store experience.

Foremost, we must realize that people still crave experiences with social interactions that have been denied, specifically those around food, like dining out and casual grocery shopping. That means we can’t talk about any future store practices without recognizing the impact of choice, speed and trust in the conversation. Experiences are everything, and inside these fundamentals are the keys to delivering integrated design, strategy, and innovation for customers. Choice means food options and competition will increase as the economy recovers.

The days of fighting over toilet tissue may be over, but the logistics pipeline still has disruptions that need to be addressed. There needs to be significantly more choice. Think endless aisle. Grocers must determine how they’ll maintain this increased market share through other mechanisms, rather than just being essential. Speed is mandatory in servicing the customer. The customer doesn’t have the time for anything less. Saving time delivers value to the customer while driving operational profitability. Lastly, trust, which I define as consistency of service, quality, and the confidence that the freshest vegetables and best cuts of meat will be available without my having to pick it out at the store.

Let’s look at four key considerations of the future store experience: