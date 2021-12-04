Food City to Open 1st Alabama Store

Continuing in its quest to expand into new market areas, Food City will make its Alabama debut on April 14 with its newest store location.

“For the past five years, we’ve proudly served the greater Chattanooga market area, which includes several stores in north Georgia,” said Steven C. Smith, president and CEO of the Southeastern grocer. “We’re very excited to be opening our first supermarket in Alabama and hope to have additional locations forthcoming in the future.”

The new Food City is located on US Highway 431 in Albertville. The more than 54,000-square-foot supermarket includes an in-store bakery and deli, a large café seating area for 40-plus diners, a fireplace, a hickory smoker, a pizza oven, a fresh food bar offering, and full-service catering and event planning options. Full-service meat and seafood departments offer pre-marinated and -seasoned oven-ready products, plus a complete selection of top-quality meats, including Certified Angus Beef and fresh sushi. In-house meat cutters are available to hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order.

“In the last several years, we have branched out into the pharmacy and fuel businesses,” noted Smith. The new location will indeed feature a pharmacy equipped with a private consultation room and a walk-up window.

Shoppers can also take advantage of the Food City Floral Boutique, staffed with a designer seven days per week, offering a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items and more.

Other features of Albertville Food City include rapid checkout service provided by six checkout lanes and seven self-checkouts, a Starbucks café, GoCart curbside pickup, and an adjacent Food City Gas n’ Go fuel center.

Several award-winning energy-saving concepts are also included, ranging from energy-efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting, as well as an open-rafter ceiling design.

“We look forward to serving the residents of Albertville and the surrounding area,” said Smith. “Our valued customers can expect to find a wide variety of top-quality products at the lowest possible prices, exceptional customer service, and some exciting conveniences and services.”

Based in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores, Food City’s parent company, operates 134 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama. The company is No. 74 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.