Roche Bros. Comes to Watertown, Massachusetts

Roche Bros. has opened its first store in Watertown, Massachusetts, in Arsenal Yards, a more than 1-million-square-foot mixed-use development. Located at 96 Arsenal Yards Boulevard, the store offers high-quality meat, seafood and produce; ready-to-eat prepared foods; locally sourced grocery items; national grocery staples; catering; and home delivery to visitors and residents of Arsenal Yards and the general Watertown community.

For the store’s April 9 grand opening, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Roche Bros. owner Rick Roche, the first 250 customers will receive gift bags containing goods sold throughout the store. Customers can also take part in a sweepstakes to win a Roche Bros. gift basket, a YETI cooler sponsored by Hint Water, or a paddleboard sponsored by 88 Acres.

With 24,000 square feet of retail space, the new store offers a Chop Shop with smoothies, cut fruits and vegetables; a Cheese Shop, prepared foods and made-to-order sandwiches in the deli; a Flatbread Pizza Bar with grab-and-go and to-order pizzas; a R.B. Roasters Café selling espresso drinks made with locally roasted coffee; indoor/outdoor seating; and a seasonal outdoor produce market.

“Our expansion into Watertown at Arsenal Yards delivers our vision of bringing an innovative food shopping experience into local neighborhoods,” noted Roche Bros. VP of Marketing Linda SanGiacomo. “This store combines the variety and first-rate shopping experience of Roche Bros., with the innovation and product assortment of Brothers Marketplace. In Watertown, we will continue to offer the traditional products our customers have grown to love, as well as innovative specialty items that cater to the needs and desires of residents and guests of Arsenal Yards.”

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Roche Bros. to the neighborhood as one of the anchor tenants of Arsenal Yards,” said Tom Wilder, principal of The Wilder Co., the Boston-based co-developer, along with Boylston Properties, of Arsenal Yards. “Known as the ‘best of the best’ of Boston-area grocers, the much-anticipated opening of Roche Bros. will offer our community the widest possible selection of fresh ingredients, along with incredible customer service, and will most certainly be a big draw for those working, visiting and living at Arsenal Yards.”

The storefront entrance is on Arsenal Boulevard, with dedicated parking available in the building’s garage. Roche Bros.' café opens onto the Arsenal Yards River Green, where customers can enjoy outdoor seating and activities. The retailer also provides curbside pickup and delivery through its website, and delivery partnerships through Instacart and Shipt.

Roche Bros. joins Ulta Beauty and a 146-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton as the first three openings of 2021 at Arsenal Yards. Other businesses in the development include the Majestic 7 cinema, while openings are slated over the next few months for Buttermilk & Bourbon, Condesa Restaurante & Tequila Bar, Tori Jiro, Pure Barre and Gordon’s Liquors. The development also features 300 residential apartments for lease.

Mansfield, Massachusetts-based, family-owned Roche Bros. employs more than 4,000 associates at 22 Roche Bros., Sudbury Farms and Brothers Marketplace grocery stores.