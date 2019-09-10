H-E-B Opens 1st Grocery in Mixed-Use Development
H-E-B has opened its newest store in Houston, the first in a mixed-use development, as the anchor of the Buffalo Heights mid-rise project. The 96,000-square-foot location also marks another first for the grocer: a gold-level award from the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) GreenChill Partnership for refrigeration technology.
“H-E-B is proud to join this cutting-edge initiative, which further signifies our commitment to be strong environmental stewards, providing our customers with more than just a great place to shop. We want them to know we’re actively protecting the state we proudly call home,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B group VP of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs.
Customers will find expansive first-floor shopping options and second-level parking, equipped with elevators, escalators and a cartalator. The location also includes many of the convenient options available at other H-E-B locations, such as H-E-B Meal Simple heat-and- eat grab-and-go items, curbside pickup, and delivery, through partnerships with Favor, Shipt and Instacart.
The Buffalo Heights H-E-B will include The Roastery Coffee Kitchen's fourth location with specialty coffee and a carefully curated food menu.
Other highlights of the store include:
- A larger assortment of Texas-made products than ever before
- A 15-foot-long salad bar of more than 60 options
- The Prime Case Butcher Shop
- A fully stocked healthy-living department with bulk foods, including honey, nuts, grains, dried fruits, snack mixes, a wide variety of supplements, and more
- A full-service pharmacy
- A full-service seafood department with fresh fish and seafood, fresh sushi, and poke bowls handmade in-store daily by Sushiya
- An expansive wine and beer selection with try-before-you-buy samples
- A wine steward on duty for perfect pairings
- An impressive full-service Scratch Bakery and Tortillería
- H-E-B Blooms!
- Cooking Connection and the Showtime Kitchen
In honor of the opening, H-E-B has donated $10,000 to the Buffalo Bayou Partnership, which transforms and revitalizes Houston's Buffalo Bayou. As another sign of its dedication to the community, the new store has a permanent art installation made of once-molten plastic discarded from a Houston industrial casting facility.
With more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.