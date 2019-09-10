H-E-B Opens 1st Grocery in Mixed-Use Development

H-E-B has opened its newest store in Houston, the first in a mixed-use development, as the anchor of the Buffalo Heights mid-rise project. The 96,000-square-foot location also marks another first for the grocer: a gold-level award from the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) GreenChill Partnership for refrigeration technology.

“H-E-B is proud to join this cutting-edge initiative, which further signifies our commitment to be strong environmental stewards, providing our customers with more than just a great place to shop. We want them to know we’re actively protecting the state we proudly call home,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B group VP of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs.

Customers will find expansive first-floor shopping options and second-level parking, equipped with elevators, escalators and a cartalator. The location also includes many of the convenient options available at other H-E-B locations, such as H-E-B Meal Simple heat-and- eat grab-and-go items, curbside pickup, and delivery, through partnerships with Favor, Shipt and Instacart.

The Buffalo Heights H-E-B will include The Roastery Coffee Kitchen's fourth location with specialty coffee and a carefully curated food menu.