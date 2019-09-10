H-E-B Opens 1st Grocery in Mixed-Use Development

Press enter to search
10/09/2019
H-E-B Opens 1st Grocery in a Mixed-Use Development
Donna Theriot, a 28-year grocery industry veteran counting 13 years with H-E-B, will be the general manager of the new 96,000-square-foot location in Houston

H-E-B has opened its newest store in Houston, the first in a mixed-use development, as the anchor of the Buffalo Heights mid-rise project. The 96,000-square-foot location also marks another first for the grocer: a gold-level award from the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) GreenChill Partnership for refrigeration technology.

“H-E-B is proud to join this cutting-edge initiative, which further signifies our commitment to be strong environmental stewards, providing our customers with more than just a great place to shop. We want them to know we’re actively protecting the state we proudly call home,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B group VP of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs.

Customers will find expansive first-floor shopping options and second-level parking, equipped with elevators, escalators and a cartalator. The location also includes many of the convenient options available at other H-E-B locations, such as H-E-B Meal Simple heat-and- eat grab-and-go items, curbside pickup, and delivery, through partnerships with Favor, Shipt and Instacart.

The Buffalo Heights H-E-B will include The Roastery Coffee Kitchen's fourth location with specialty coffee and a carefully curated food menu. 

Other highlights of the store include:

  • A larger assortment of Texas-made products than ever before
  • A 15-foot-long salad bar of more than 60 options
  • The Prime Case Butcher Shop 
  • A fully stocked healthy-living department with bulk foods, including honey, nuts, grains, dried fruits, snack mixes, a wide variety of supplements, and more
  • A full-service pharmacy
  • A full-service seafood department with fresh fish and seafood, fresh sushi, and poke bowls handmade in-store daily by Sushiya
  • An expansive wine and beer selection with try-before-you-buy samples
  • A wine steward on duty for perfect pairings
  • An impressive full-service Scratch Bakery and Tortillería
  • H-E-B Blooms! 
  • Cooking Connection and the Showtime Kitchen 

In honor of the opening, H-E-B has donated $10,000 to the Buffalo Bayou Partnership, which transforms and revitalizes Houston's Buffalo Bayou. As another sign of its dedication to the community, the new store has a permanent art installation made of once-molten plastic discarded from a Houston industrial casting facility.

With more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

