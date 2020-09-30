Press enter to search
Close search

Independent Grocer Testifies on COVID-19 Impact

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Independent Grocer Testifies on COVID-19 Impact

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 09/30/2020
Independent Grocer Testifies on COVID-19 Impact Jimmy Wright Wright's Market
Jimmy Wright, owner of Wright's Market, in Opelika, Alabama

Independent grocer Jimmy Wright, owner of Opelika, Alabama-based Wright’s Market, has appeared before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Small Business, on behalf of the National Grocers Association (NGA), the Arlington, Virginia-based trade association representing the independent sector of the food distribution industry, to discuss the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on food businesses.

During a Sept. 30 hearing, “How COVID-19 is Impacting Small Businesses Across the Food System,” Wright noted that the pandemic has shown how the economic playing field is tilted against small independent operators in various ways: lack of antitrust enforcement, dominance of power buyers in the marketplace, and limited ability to sell products to SNAP customers online.

“These are key competitive issues that will impair our ability to succeed in the grocery marketplace unless the federal government acts to stand up for Main Street grocers,” said Wright in his remarks before the government committee. “Dominant retailers use their size and scale to impose discriminatory conditions on manufacturers and suppliers in a way that disadvantages smaller independents, which impedes our ability to compete.” 

Regarding the SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot, Wright testified: “The technical barriers and costs of participating in SNAP online make it difficult for small retailers, who must also work through an extensive application and testing process. My store remains the only single-store operator to launch. … Independents need a quicker approval process, less technical barriers and lower implementation costs to compete.”

In his closing remarks, he observed, “A level playing field is critical to preserving a thriving and vibrant independent grocery sector.”

Wright was one of four business leaders who testified virtually before the committee. The others were Kimberly Gorton, president and CEO of Slade Gorton & Co. Inc., testifying on behalf of the National Fisheries Institute; Rob Larew, president of the National Farmers Union; and Collin Castore, owner of Seventh Son Brewing and president of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association.

Also Worth Reading

NGA Works to Expand SNAP Online

Trade group calls move ‘top priority for independent grocers’

NGA Backs Bill to Expand Online SNAP to Independent Grocers

NGA Backs Bill to Expand Online SNAP to Independent Grocers

Rise of e-commerce, food insecurity behind need for greater program access

Online SNAP Program Puts Participants’ Privacy at Risk

Online SNAP Program Puts Participants’ Privacy at Risk

Report calls for immediate reforms, safeguards

Amazon Leads Online SNAP Benefits to 36 States

Amazon Leads Online SNAP Benefits to 36 States

USDA has been expediently working with retailers amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Independent Grocers
NGA Works to Expand SNAP Online
WEBINAR: Narrowing the SNAP Gap
Webinars
Narrowing the SNAP Gap: How independent grocers can integrate SNAP online