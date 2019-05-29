Food City Taps GlobalWorx DSD Supply Chain Platform

Southeastern grocer Food City is implementing the OOS-Alert solution from GlobalWorx, the first industry collaboration platform for the store-level control of fast-moving consumer goods, across its retail locations. GlobalWorx aims to help the chain and its direct store delivery (DSD) suppliers boost revenue and bolster customer satisfaction by communicating out-of-stocks and other store service-related issues, employing a real-time actionable approach.

"Our top priority is to meet and exceed the demands of our customers each time they shop with us, so we always want to address potential out-of-stock issues before they happen," said Dan Glei, SVP of merchandising and marketing at Ablingdon, Va.-based K-VA-T Food Stores, Food City's parent company. “GlobalWorx gives us a vastly improved ability to communicate with our DSD suppliers and ensure the right product is available to our shoppers whenever they want it.”

“Costs decrease and customers are more satisfied when retailers and their DSD suppliers collaborate to ensure that promoted and other products are in stock at all times,” noted Bill Lecznar, president and CEO of Richmond, Va.-based GlobalWorx. “We’re proud to work with Food City and help the company retain customers and gain new ones by applying our technology to solve one of the key challenges facing retailers today – out-of-stocks.”

No. 35 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, K-VA-T operates 131 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and north Georgia operating under Food City and Super Dollar Discount Foods banners.