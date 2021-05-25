Sprouts Gears Up for Busy Summer With Seasonal Finds

Sprouts Farmers Market is kicking off summer by bringing fresh ingredients and unique flavors to shoppers' backyard barbecues and outdoor picnics.

“This summer, as consumers become more comfortable making more frequent outings and socializing, we expect shoppers will spend more time looking for items that best fit their lifestyle and needs," said Jack Sinclair, CEO of Sprouts Farmers Market. "Whether it’s sharing tips on how to pick the freshest produce, or details on the latest healthy and unique items you can't find anywhere else, our stores and team members are committed to making our shopper's grocery trip their best one yet."

In time for Memorial Day, Sprouts is introducing 100% grass-fed Angus steaks that are pasture-raised in the United States, without added hormones or antibiotics, ever. Sprouts partnered with Greeley, Colo.-based Grass Run Farms and its network of family ranchers to offer the exclusive selection of steaks to its health- and attribute-focused shoppers.

Innovative plant-based meat alternatives are also in high demand. Sprouts is offering plant-based patties, grounds and sausages that are ideal for grilling. Consumers can add on better-for-you condiments with attributes like Paleo, keto-friendly, organic, no sugar and more.

“Today’s shoppers are looking for quality foods that offer a better taste while being healthy for them and the environment,” said Matthew Pratta, culinary director of Sprouts. “At the same time, families are experimenting with new flavors and exploring grilling techniques beyond the classic charcoal grill. Angus steaks are more marbled than conventional offerings, resulting in a juicier and more tender taste, while plant-based meat alternatives can provide a similar texture, flavor and cooking experience.”

Known for a specially curated selection of fresh, local, and organic produce, Sprouts is offering the following this summer:

Organic Bing and Rainier cherries in May

Lemon Drops, Hami and Golden Honeydew melons in June

Cotton Candy, Moondrop and Candy Heart grapes in July

Yellow Donut peaches, Plumsicles, Donut Nectarines and Raspberry Apricots for a limited time, July through September

“We’ve been working closely with our farm partners across the country all year to deliver the freshest produce available this summer,” said Chief Fresh Officer Scott Neal. “So far, this year’s growing conditions have been ideal, providing the impeccable quality and flavor our shoppers are looking for. In addition, we recently opened new produce distribution centers in Colorado and Florida this year, which will provide a larger range of affordable organics and locally grown items to the regions."

For snacks, sides, sips and sweets, Sprouts is providing the following summer-inspired exclusives:

Sprouts Kettle Chips, available in new flavors like Burger Toppings and Aloha BBQ

New Bulk Department finds like Sprouts S’mores Chocolate Bites and Piña Colada or Jamaican Jerk Almonds

Sprouts Italian Sodas and Sparkling Lemonade, packaged in glass bottles

Sprouts’ award-winning Vegan Apple Pie, made with real fruit and spices that are always free from artificial preservatives

The release of these summertime exclusives come in the wake of Sprouts' first-quarter earnings report, which showed signs that the better-for-you grocer has begun to cycle the pandemic sales gains it experienced in 2020. For its first quarter ended April 4, the retailer reported net sales of $1.6 billion, a 4% decrease from the same period in 2020. Same-store sales decreased 9.4%, and two-year same-store sales increased 2.2%. Net income was $83 million, compared with net income of $92 million in the same period in 2020. Diluted earnings per share was 70 cents, compared with $92 million and 78 cents, respectively, in 2020.

Phoenix-based Sprouts, which employs more than 35,000 team members at 360-plus stores in 23 states, is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.