Sprouts Farmers Market to Open 20 Stores in 2021

Sprouts Farmers Market has revealed its intention to open about 20 new stores in 2021, including four with a new smaller format in accordance with a previously unveiled strategy, and one store relocation.

“This year, Sprouts will densify its footprint with more stores opening in California, Florida and Texas,” noted Dave McGlinchey, Sprouts’ chief format officer. “We’re excited to introduce our newest format in four stores in the second half of 2020 and plan to feature this format with even more stores next year, when we will be expanding at unit growth of 10% or more.”

Stores in Dania Beach, Florida; Grand Prairie, Texas; Phoenix; and Smyrna, Georgia, will feature the new format, which averages 25,000 square feet, while one location in Tustin, California, will undergo a remodel to the new layout.

“Our refreshed format highlights the unique experience Sprouts is known for while emphasizing product innovation, attributes and departments meaningful to our target customers, like high-quality meat and seafood, frozen items, and plant-based products,” added McGlinchey. “The smaller size is very efficient and keeps produce at the heart of the store while maintaining our familiar open layout that will offer more assortment of products for a treasure-hunt shopping experience.”

The openings also include 10 stores in Florida, where the grocer has been growing its presence rapidly since 2018 and now operates 23 locations. Further, Sprouts will open two new local produce distribution centers this year, one in Aurora, Colorado, this month and the other in Orlando, Florida, later in the year. The new DCs will enable supply chain efficiencies by situating stores within 250 miles of them.

Other future store locations are Boynton Beach, Brandon, Homestead, Miami, Oakland Park, Orlando, Port St. Lucie, Tampa and West Palm Beach, Florida; Garden Grove and Menifee, California; Maricopa and Phoenix (relocation), Arizona; Buford, Georgia; Denver; Las Colinas, Texas; and Reno, Nevada.

Each new store will offer around 110 new jobs to its market. Sprouts said that it would share grand-opening dates and hiring information for each location at a later date.

Back in October 2019, Sprouts CEO Jack Sinclair said that the company would be downsizing its format, because newer, larger stores have become complicated and expensive to build and operate.

Phoenix-based Sprouts, which employs more than 35,000 associates at 362 stores in 23 states, is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.