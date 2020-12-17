Sprouts Innovates in Beverage Category

Sprouts Farmers Market has joined forces with L.A. Libations, a beverage creator, incubator and accelerator, to roll out seven emerging brands at 50 stores in California, as part of L.A. Libations’ SoCal Incubation Program (SIP). The new brands will augment Sprouts’ offering of products with such special attributes as plant-based, keto-friendly and paleo.

“Sprouts shoppers are enthusiastic about sampling the latest food trends, and that includes beverage trends, too,” noted Kim Coffin, Sprouts’ SVP of nonperishables. “In January, we’re accelerating innovation in our beverage set with a special test in a group of California stores through a partnership with L.A. Libations. We’ll rapidly launch a series of innovative, ready-to-drink beverages in a new display that will support consumer demand for functional beverages.”

The in-store program sets up innovation displays near checkout that will be refreshed with new brands three times a year. Each refresh will introduce seven to eight emerging brands and will be merchandised weekly in all 50 selected stores by Relentless Trade Solutions, an L.A. Libations company, for immediate performance reporting and in-store brand development. Brands will have three months on shelf to meet predetermined performance metrics to earn regional or national rollouts.

“Sprouts has been a driver for innovation in the natural food industry for more than two decades,” said Bonnie Shah, VP of marketing and innovation at El Segundo, California-based L.A. Libations. “We’re excited to combine the opportunity of Sprouts’ unique model and health-minded customer with insights of L.A. Libations’ team that meets with more than 300 entrepreneurs a year to assess emerging trends.”

Launching on Jan. 1, 2021, the first round of brands consists of the following:

Don’t Quit! , a line of better-for-you meal replacement shakes with no soy, wheat, corn or artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners.

MoreLabs , a line of functional shots including Morning Recovery, Liquid Focus and Dream Well.

Shaka Tea , a tea brewed with māmaki, an ancient, adaptogenic superleaf found only in the Hawaiian archipelago, and sweetened with monk fruit.

Space Shake , a line of convenient, no-sugar-added ready-to-drink shakes that are ketogenic, paleo, vegan, low in carbs, loaded with good fats, gluten- and dairy-free and certified organic.

Arya , a line of curcumin-infused sparkling waters that provides all of the benefits of one tablespoon of turmeric.

Hawaii Volcanic , a naturally alkaline, sustainably sourced premium water from Hawaii’s Big Island, available in still and sparkling varieties.

Szent , a water brand using only the scent of all-natural ingredients.

Phoenix-based Sprouts, which employs more than 35,000 team members at 340-plus stores in 23 states, is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.