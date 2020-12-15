Green Spoon Sales Teams With Omnichannel Commerce Platform

Green Spoon Sales, a natural food and beverage brokerage specializing in disruptive, emerging CPG brands, has entered into a partnership with The Stable, a commerce agency that supports consumer brands across brick and mortar, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels. The partnership will enable the two companies to leverage their combined retail distribution access for innovative consumer brands.

Green Spoon covers most national retailers, which now include Target, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Amazon, thanks to The Stable. Over the past two years, the female-founded, family owned national firm has seen exceptional growth for the company — 70% overall — partnerships with mobile cloud-based sales platform ShelvSpace and wellness-focused data technology company SPINS, and its 100th hire.

“The traditional way of running a firm is no longer the best option for modern-day brands, and we’ve adapted our culture to break that mold and bring a fresh perspective,” said Kari Pedriana, CEO and founder of Boulder, Colorado-based Green Spoon. “Right off the bat, The Stable prioritized similar values, which in turn has allowed our teams to better serve brands through their ideal retail lanes.”

In common with Green Spoon, The Stable has experienced major growth in 2020, growing its employee base to 200 and spearheading some of retail’s highest-profile launches, including quip, a direct-to-consumer oral health brand that has performed well at Target.