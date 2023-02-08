Sunbasket Adds Nutrition Prescription to Its Offerings

Meal solutions provider Sunbasket is delivering nutrition in a new way. The company has teamed up with digital health company EatLove to help registered dietitians and health care providers give patients tailored nutrition prescriptions.

Integrating nutrition and health, the collaboration provides patients with a personalized content feed on EatLove’s mobile app that reflects their nutritional needs and personal food and lifestyle preferences. Users can scroll through the feed to find meal solutions from Sunbasket, which offers more than 30 new options every week for variety of healthy lifestyles, including chef's choice, paleo, keto-friendly, gluten-free, vegetarian, pescatarian, Mediterranean, diabetes-friendly, vegan, carb-conscious and “lean and clean.”

To get started, app customers receive a preliminary nutrition prescription from EatLove’s proprietary AI nutrition expert. Based on those individualized prescriptions, Sunbasket provides patients with a range of meal solutions that include ready-to-eat offerings and meal cooking kits delivered to their door.

“Partnering with EatLove brings us one step closer to nutrition prescription and home delivery being fully integrated with our health care system, much like pharmacotherapy,” said Ooshma Garg, Sunbasket’s CEO. “After looking at other nutrition platforms in the market, we chose EatLove because its sophisticated AI-based platform delivers practitioners a powerful, end-to-end clinical decision support tool that optimizes patient nutrition and drives sustainable behavior change, not just at the meal occasion, but throughout the entire treatment period.”

Added EatLove CEO Monique Nadeau: “Research has proven that achieving sustainable nutritional outcomes requires more than short term, generic meal plans; it requires a behavioral approach built for and around each individual’s medical history, goals and lifestyle preferences. The Sunbasket partnership enables EatLove to more fully realize our vision of personalized nutrition for every patient, by removing much of the friction associated with planning, shopping and preparing healthy meals every day.”

Since 2014, San Jose, Calif.-based Sunbasket has delivered nutrient-rich restaurant-quality meal kits, ready-to-heat meals, and healthy snacks to consumers' doorsteps. Sunbasket meals are crafted by award-winning chefs and dietitians from organic fresh produce, sustainable seafood, antibiotic- and hormone-free meats, and clean ingredients.