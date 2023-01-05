Factor Bringing Business to Canada

Ready-to-eat (RTE) meal delivery service Factor will expand to Canada, effective this month. The Canadian launch marks the next step in Factorʼs long-term plans, following its success in the United States. According to the company, which was acquired by HelloFresh Group in 2020, Canada has a high adoption rate of direct-to-consumer food delivery services and a rising demand for RTE products.

“Factor was born in 2013 out of Chicago with a singular focus to provide delicious, ready-to-eat meals that fuel active lifestyles,” said Factor CEO Mike Apostal. “The company has experienced tremendous growth in the U.S., and weʼre thrilled to now bring convenient and nutritious meals into Canada.”

Factor Canada is now available in the province of Ontario and will expand into additional provinces in the coming months, making the brand Canadaʼs first nationally available clean-eating meal delivery service. Chef-prepared, dietitian-approved Factor meals are made from scratch at a newly opened facility in Ontario using only fresh, natural ingredients; premium proteins raised without antibiotics; and no refined sugar and oils. Customers can choose from more than 10 recipes per week that fit a wide variety of diets, including Calorie-Smart, Protein Plus, Keto, Vegan and Vegetarian, in addition to a selection easy-to-add extras.

Over the past two years, HelloFresh has leveraged its resources and global expertise to further expand Factorʼs business across the United States, gaining market leadership in the process. Factor is currently the largest RTE meal company in the United States in terms of market share.

The company’s expansion comes at an otherwise dire time for the meal delivery sector, with Freshly having recently revealed that it’s ceasing its direct-to-consumer meal delivery service this month. Record high inflation played a role in Freshly’s demise, with luxuries like meal delivery no longer deemed a necessity for cash-strapped shoppers. Other meal delivery companies, including Blue Apron and HelloFresh itself, are also strategizing to stay afloat amid the drop in pandemic-related demand for meal kits.

Berlin-based HelloFresh operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy and Japan. With U.S. offices in New York, Chicago, and Boulder, Colo., the company is No. 50 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.