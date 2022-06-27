Green Chef Grows Menu

Healthy meal kit company Green Chef has expanded its weekly menu to give subscribers the ability to browse and select from all 24 weekly options across six meal preferences within the full menu. Both new and existing subscribers can access the expanded menu starting this week.

The new menu design now offers flexibility and personalization, which enables customers to experiment with various dietary preferences or customize weekly boxes. Subscribers are no longer limited to choosing from 9-12 recipes within one meal type; instead, they can mix and match recipes from all 24 weekly options offered across Green Chef’s six preferences: Vegan, featuring veggies, plant-based proteins and grains; Vegetarian, meatless recipes with a focus on plant-based ingredients; Gluten-Free, offering meals also free of soy; Mediterranean, with ample veggies and healthy fats; Keto + Paleo, carb-conscious, high-protein recipes free of gluten, grains, soy, and legumes; and Fast & Fit, fresh, convenient, calorie-conscious recipes with keto and veggie options, ready in 25 minutes or less.

“At Green Chef, we understand that eating well evolves with each person’s individual needs and goals,” said Kat Marris, recipe developer at the Boulder, Colo.-based company. “We heard the feedback from our customers that they wanted more variety and flexibility, and we’re thrilled to now offer them the opportunity to mix and match among 24 weekly recipes. With double the choices, home cooks can now try delicious new flavors and better customize their meals to support their lifestyles and unique household needs.”

In other meal solution news, Steve’s Mediterranean, a metro Detroit family-owned company that produces such Mediterranean food favorites as hummus, tabouli, garlic sauce, grape leaves and spinach feta pie, is now offering ready-prepared meals to customers of The Kroger Co. in Michigan with the launch of the Steve’s Mediterranean Express line. The first store to feature Steve’s Mediterranean Express is Kroger in Royal Oak, Mich. Other locations are expected to open in Kroger stores in Michigan in the coming months. Meals include Chicken Kabob with Rice and Vegetables, Chicken Shawarma and Rice Pilaf, and Kefta Kabob with Rice Pilaf.

Founded in 2014 and now owned by Berlin-based HelloFresh, Green Chef offers menus catering to a range of dietary preferences, among them keto, vegan, vegetarian and pescatarian. Each delivery contains all the essentials to create three to four nourishing dinners for two to six people: high-quality, pre-measured ingredients — including complex sauces and spice mixes — and chef-crafted recipes. Green Chef is the first meal kit company to be certified by California Certified Organic Farmers as an organic company.

HelloFresh is No 50 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America. Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on PG’s list.