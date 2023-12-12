Blue Apron Adds to Its Ready-to-Eat Roster

Blue Apron's latest heat-and-eat meals will come in 16 varieties, with more being added in 2024.

Pioneering meal kit company Blue Apron is expanding its offerings with the addition of Prepared & Ready meals. The chef-crafted meals are delivered fresh and ready to reheat in a microwave, and are nutritionist approved.

The pre-made, non-frozen meals are now available to order as part of a subscription, and will be available to purchase sans subscription beginning the week of Jan. 8. There will initially be 16 options to choose from with brand-new recipes and meal categories being released throughout the new year.

“Our new category of Prepared & Ready meals opens up the opportunity for Blue Apron to become a one-stop shop for its customers,” said John Adler, SVP of physical product. “Now, we’re able to provide customers with multiple convenient meal solutions for a variety of occasions. From when they’re tight on time, but are seeking a freshly prepared meal, to cooking dinner for the family with our traditional meal kits, or looking for a convenient, seasonal offering for the holidays.”

Continued Adlier: “We saw a significant opportunity within the ready-to-eat category — 62% of customers were interested in subscribing to a service with more than one meal solution — and most importantly, customers expected quality to remain consistent across all Blue Apron products, which we are delivering on.”

According to Blue Apron, the new Prepared & Ready meals offer well-balanced options, such as Carb Conscious, 30g or more of Protein and 600 Calories or Less. The recipes include signature Blue Apron sauces, seasonal produce, vegetarian options and meats that are prepared using the sous vide technique.

Menu options include:

Salmon & Riced Broccoli with Pesto & Feta Cheese

Southwestern-Style Turkey with Brown Rice & Monterey Jack Cheese

Buffalo-Style Chicken with Mashed Potatoes & Vegetables

Chicken & Quinoa Grain Bowl with Feta & Vegetables

Italian-Style Grilled Chicken with Sweet Potatoes, Pesto & Almonds

Korean-Style Kimchi Rice with Scrambled Eggs & Veggies

At the end of September, Blue Apron entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by Wonder Group, a company founded by entrepreneur Marc Lore that aims to redefine at-home dining and food delivery. By acquiring Blue Apron, Wonder aims to create a leading platform for mealtime, enabling choice, flexibility and convenience through the two brands.