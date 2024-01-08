Amazon introduces new Health Condition Programs

Amazon has introduced Health Condition Programs to make it easier for consumers to discover digital health benefits, which can help them manage chronic conditions like prediabetes, diabetes and high blood pressure. The company is partnering with digital health companies to simplify checking coverage, applying for programs and getting started with managing conditions.

“Amazon wants to make it easier for people to get and stay healthy, and part of that is making it easier to discover the products, services and professionals that can help them do that. Many people aren’t aware of the health care benefits they’re eligible for that are typically no cost or subsidized by their employer or insurance plan,” said Aaron Martin, VP of health care at Amazon. “When customers are shopping for health-related products on Amazon, we can surface these additional health care benefits to them to provide even more support in improving their health, at no additional cost.”

Omada Health has been revealed as Amazon’s launch partner for the program. Omada Health’s 20 million-plus eligible members can now discover and enroll in Omada’s programs for diabetes prevention, diabetes and hypertension through Amazon.

Users can visit the Amazon Health webpage to initiate a general coverage check. If the check indicates they may be eligible for a program, they will then be guided to Omada’s website to complete the enrollment process. This new enrollment pathway will help reach the one out of every 10 commercially insured people in the United States who have access to enroll in Omada but may not be aware of it.

Amazon is in the process of expanding partnerships with digital health companies. Even if users aren’t covered now, they can create a benefits profile and opt in to be notified if they’re covered by a Health Condition Program in the future.

If covered, users might have access to connected devices, a personal care team, health coaching, nutrition planning and more. Some programs might be available at no cost, with the benefits paid for by the insurance plan or employer.

The introduction of Health Condition Programs is the latest example of Amazon's push for better health care. In November 2023, the company introduced a new health care benefit for Prime members for only $9 a month. Prime members can get high-quality convenient care from One Medical, including 24/7 on-demand virtual care nationwide and easy-to-schedule office visits at any of One Medical’s hundreds of locations across the United States. One Medical, an Amazon company, makes it easier for people to get the health care they need — from preventive care, to addressing immediate concerns, to managing chronic conditions like diabetes.

